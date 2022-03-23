News

Biden approval rating drops to new low of 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The national poll, conducted on March 21 and 22, found that 54% of Americans disapprove of his job performance as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed geopolitical concerns to the fore, reports Reuters.

Biden’s approval rating, down three percentage points from the prior week, mirrors that which his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, received at this point in his presidency, as both stood at 40% in mid-March in their second year in office.

Trump’s approval rating sank as low as 33% in December 2017.

Poll respondents cited the economy as their top concern, followed by war and foreign conflicts.

Biden’s popularity began dropping in mid-August as COVID-19 deaths began to rise and the U.S. military faced a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden has sought to lower the political temperature following Trump’s divisive presidency.

But Americans remain polarized under his presidency. While 77% of self-identified Democrats said they approved of his job performance, only 10% of self-identified Republicans and 27% of independents gave him a positive rating.

Democrats hold razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. The loss of either could grind Biden’s legislative agenda to a halt.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 432 Democrats and 366 Republicans. It has a credibility interval – a measure of precision – of 4 percentage points.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra people disown Association over poor leadership

Posted on Author Onah O Onah

…as Obiano, Achebe, others shun event The leadership of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions may have had a serious setback as the cream of Anambra dignitaries shunned its cultural carnival held over the weekend at Dr Alex Ekweme Square, Awka, the Anambra State capital. New Telegraph learnt that out of 179 communities in […]
News

Cabal derailing Nigeria by dubious means, says CCB member

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

A member of the newly inaugurated Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) representing the South- South, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has said that a few cabals are derailing the progress of the country by dubious means. Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives said this while interacting with newsmen after the inauguration of the CCB […]
News

Sudanese govt, armed groups sign final peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sudanese Government and armed groups, on Saturday, signed a final peace deal in South Sudan’s capital Juba to end armed conflicts. The signing ceremony was broadcast live by Sudan’s official TV, reports Xinhua. It was attended by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Sudan’s Prime […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica