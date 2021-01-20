News

Biden arrives at US Capitol for inauguration as 46th president

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday for their official inauguration ceremony.
Biden, 78, is to be sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th president of the United States.
Harris, 56, will be the first woman to become vice president.
Donald Trump left Washington three hours before Biden’s swearing-in, the first American president to skip the inauguration of his successor in more than 150 years.
The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to disrupt the certification by Congress of Biden’s November election victory.
Among those attending the ceremony are former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Vice President Mike Pence is also present after skipping a departure ceremony for Trump at nearby Joint Base Andrews earlier in the day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

South-East govs assure all of safety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The South-East Governors’ Forum has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the geopolitical zone. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Engr. David Umahi, made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi in […]
News

Trump extends visa ban; court clears health insurance rule

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump on Thursday extended pandemic-related bans on green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants through March 31, while a federal appeals court sided with him on a rule that requires new immigrants to have their own health insurance, reports The Associated Press The twin developments on the final day […]
News

YYF to Buhari: Heed Obasanjo’s warning on Nigeria becoming a failed state

Posted on Author Temitope Onakoya

Groups under the umbrella of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) have told President Muhammadu Buhari to heed to warnings of former President Olusegun Obasanjo against indices that Nigeria was fast becoming a failed state.   The group in a statement made available to journalists by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that what the ex-President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica