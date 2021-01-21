News

Biden brings slightly new look to Oval Office

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.
Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.
A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, reports The Associated Press.
Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.
Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter colored one installed by former President Donald Trump.
One office feature remains: Biden is also using what’s known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.
Trump used that desk, too.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari names railway stations after Osinbajo, Tinubu, Soyinka, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, named railway stations along the Lagos- Ibadan and the Warri/ Ajaokuta/Itakpe corridors after some prominent Nigerians.   Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the stations were named after “deserving citizens” who have contributed to the development and progress of the country.   In a statement issued […]
News

Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Aussie state

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Australia’s strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus. Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. […]
News

#EndSARS: Army promotes officer who testified at Lagos panel

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 421 top officers to new ranks, including Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the officer who testified at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki Tollgate shooting and other cases of police brutality. Taiwo was promoted to the rank of major-general but is – alongside other newly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica