Biden caught abusing Fox reporter for asking about inflation

President Joe Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” Monday after he asked Biden about record-high inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability?” Doocy asked Biden as the press was ushered out of an event in the White House East Room.

“That’s a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden sneered into a hot mic.

The president’s crude insult was cut from the White House video feed but was audible on video streamed by C-SPAN, reports The New York Post.

Moments earlier, Biden chided a different reporter for asking him about fears that Russia may invade Ukraine — rather than about the gathering’s stated focus on economic competition.

The president bristled when a female reporter asked him about his afternoon call with European allies to discuss possible Russian military action.

“The only reason I don’t like doing this is you never report on why I called the meeting. And this is really important. I had a very, very, very good meeting. Total unanimity with all the European leaders. We will talk about it later,” Biden said.

The president increasingly has attacked reporters for asking about subjects that he dislikes.

On Thursday, Biden attacked a different Fox News reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, after she shouted, “Why are you waiting on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to make the first move, sir?”

“What a stupid question,” Biden said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted after that remark, “This is extremely sexist and uncalled for. @JacquiHeinrich is a well-prepared, smart reporter, and Biden should apologize immediately.”

And at his second solo White House press conference on Wednesday, Biden implied that RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann might not know how to read when Wegmann asked about Biden’s controversial recent speech claiming that Republicans who opposed a federal election bill would be “on the side of” famous historical racists.

“I know that you dispute the characterization that you called folks who would oppose those voting bills as being ‘Bull Connor’ or ‘George Wallace,’ but you said that they would be sort of in the same camp,” Wegmann said.

“No, I didn’t say that. Look what I said. Go back and read what I said and tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor,” Biden fumed. “That is an interesting reading of English. You — I assume you got into journalism because you liked to write.”

Former President Donald Trump often blasted “fake news” or “third-rate” reporters and contended that some were “the enemy of the people” — often spurring significant media condemnation of his remarks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...