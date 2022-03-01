News

Biden: Do Not Worry About Nuclear War With Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert Sunday, President Joe Biden said Americans should not be worried about nuclear war.

According to the Daily Mail, on Monday, a White House reporter asked the president, “should Americans be worried about nuclear war?”

“No,” Biden responded.

Later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House sees “no reason” to change its nuclear posture.

“We think provocative rhetoric like this is dangerous; [adding] to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided, and we’ll not indulge in it,” she said after Putin announced “aggressive comments” from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) led him to increase nuclear defenses.

“We are,” she continued, “assessing President Putin’s directive, and at this time we see no reason to change our own alert levels.”

Additionally, the Associated Press reported one unnamed senior U.S. defense official said Putin is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous.”

Meanwhile, a U.S. government emergency disaster website, ready.gov, issued an update Friday. In one section, it warns Americans to practice social distancing and to wear masks in the event of a nuclear episode.

A section of the website reads to “stay inside for 24 hours unless local authorities provide other instructions. Continue to practice social distancing by wearing a mask and by keeping a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not [a part] of your household.”

*Courtesy: newsman.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo endorses Transcorp Hotels’ ‘Aura’ hospitality app

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has endorsed Transcorp Hotels’ digital hospitality mobile application, Aura, describing it as an “excellent innovation” that would provide tremendous boost to the nation’s hospitality industry as a whole. He stated this in his speech at the unveiling of Aura at Transcorp Hotels, Abuja, on Thursday. According to the Vice-President, the […]
News

WFD: FG seeks investors in agric value chain

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day, the Federal Government has called on agro-prenuers across the country to invest more in the agricultural value chain as a way of achieving food security and reducing the market price of commodities. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed […]
News Top Stories

Teachers’ recruitment: Osun releases qualifying exams results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts to improve the workforce of its public schools, Osun State Government has officially released the results of the qualifying examination for candidates seeking employment as teachers in its public schools.   This followed the conduct of a Computer-Based Test for over 27,000 applicants across designated centres in the state. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica