News

Biden expected to announce presidential running mate this week

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters.
Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for August 17-20, and he is expected to announce his pick before it begins, reports Reuters.
The New York Times reported earlier on Monday that Biden’s campaign plans to announce a decision as soon as Tuesday, but more likely on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the selection process.
The newspaper said the committee that screened the candidates had “effectively disbanded” after completing its work. It noted that Biden has missed previous deadlines to announce his pick, and that the timeline could “slip again.”
A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment.
Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, has committed to picking a woman as his running mate and has come under increasing pressure from some Democratic leaders and activists for her to be Black.
They argue Biden otherwise risks dampening enthusiasm among Black voters who are so crucial to the Democratic base and his hopes of unseating Republican President Donald Trump in November’s election, particularly as the country has been gripped with protests against racial injustice.
Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a group that promotes women of color in politics, told Reuters she thought it would be politically “reckless” if Biden did not choose a woman of color.
“It’s the most important decision the Biden camp can make to set the tone for the last 80 or so days,” she said. “Picking a Black woman for the ticket is affirmation that we are included in the vision of governance.”
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California and former national security adviser Susan Rice, both Black, are among the top contenders.
According to Democratic officials and Biden allies, U.S. Representative Karen Bass, a Black lawmaker from California, and a half dozen other women were under serious consideration. They include senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Representative Val Demings, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Biden’s choice, the most weighty of his political career, has drawn an unusual amount of attention given his age. If he defeats Trump, he would be 78 on inauguration day next January, the oldest U.S. president in history, and it is possible he may only seek one four-year term.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Air quality can harm early brain development

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found a link between traffic-related air pollution and increased risk for changes in brain development relevant to neuro-developmental disorders. Their study which was recently published in the journal of ‘Translational Psychiatry,’ was based on rodent models and it corroborated previous epidemiological evidence showing this association. Neurodevelopmental disorders are […]
News

S’Arabia makes masks mandatory, bans gatherings during Hajj

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia has drastically curtailed the pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that only a few thousand who reside in the country could perform the Hajj, scheduled for July ending. The kingdom on Monday said all the intending pilgrims in 2020 Hajj must wear face masks at all times, while workers would ensure no […]
News

Fayose to Ojudu, others: You’re not wanted in PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday told Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and a former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that they were not welcome in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) set to expel them. Fayose said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: