Biden: From councillorship to presidency

The shocker pulled by the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, in the just-concluded presidential election, Joe Biden, culminates a journey that began in 1970, when he was elected a New Castle County Councillor, Felix Nwaneri reports

The much expected presidential election in the United States (U.S.) has come and gone but it was not without twists and turns. However, for the incumbent and candidate of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, who mocked his Democratic Party’s counterpart, former Vice-President Joe Biden, all through the campaigns, it was a taste of the bitter pie as he joined the ranks of American presidents to lose reelection bids.

Perhaps, Trump’s biggest mistake was his inability to understand the depth of Biden’s support. In a stunning performance, the former U.S. vicepresident during the Barack Obama administration overran the boisterous incumbent, with his election as the 46th president of the world’s most powerful nation. The Republican candidate had made history in 2016, when he ended eight years of Democratic rule to emerge as the first person to lead U.S. without any previous service in government.

However, it has been an exhausting and manic single term for the real estate developer and former reality TV host, who rode on a wave of anger towards Washington insiders to win the White House race against Hillary Clinton, whose gold-plated establishment resume include stints as a first lady, senator and Secretary of State.

Trump had ceased every opportunity during the campaigns to describe his opponent as a failure but an undeterred Biden stuck to a plan that worked to perfection during his campaign built around his personality and a message of hope.

To most American electorate, Biden was a candidate with a “near-perfect message” but his opponent failed to comprehend that. Many also believe that Biden guessed correctly that he could ride on the wave of discontent among Americans over the Trump administration as well as the state of affairs in their nation. Instructively, specifics were his strength and he used a “truth versus lies” message to build voter enthusiasm.

Though pundits underestimated how this approach and his strength in the primaries would carry over to the main election, there is no doubt that Biden benefited from an opponent with his own flaws as Trump got what he wanted most – an election that was all about him.

Despite warning signs that voters in states across the U.S. had grown weary of him, Trump deployed his showman’s instincts to try to persuade just enough of them that his vision of America was the real one.

The nation he conjured up in rallies and speeches, campaign adverts and tweets, was one in which the coronavirus was disappearing; the economy was roaring back; Black and Hispanic Americans had never had it so good; suburban women cherished his protection; his enemies feared him; and Americans were clamouring for four more years. Unfortunately for the president, a majority of American voters did not buy it.

For most of them, Trump’s America was not the one they saw or wanted, so they opted for Biden, who said he was running for the presidency at 77 to restore the character of the nation and bring dignity back to the White House. And as he watched his hopes of reelection strangled with each tranche of votes in Pennsylvania, Trumped lashed out on Twitter during the tense vote count, attempting to undermine democratic institutions with demands like “STOP THE COUNT.”

He claimed the election was being stolen from him as many mail-in ballots, which were often counted after Election Day votes, landed in the column of his opponent. He has also gone to court to the nation’s apex court to challenge the poll’s outcome.

But, in a victory speech on Saturday night in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him. He equally used the opportunity to reach out to those who did not vote for him.

This is as Trump is yet to concede defeat. His campaign put out a statement earlier Saturday arguing: “This election is far from over” and won’t be until Biden is certified as the winner. The campaign promised to fight Biden’s victory with recounts and legal challenges. Biden, who pledged to be president of all Americans, said: “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify, who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States.

And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.” “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric; to lower the temperature; to see each other again; to listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans.

The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season – a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.” He also singled out his African American supporters, whom he said “always have my back.” For Biden, who is only the second non-incumbent vice president to become President-elect of the U.S. besides Richard Nixon in 1968, the journey to U.S. presidency started from a small beginning.

Raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and New Castle County, Delaware, Biden studied at the University of Delaware before earning his law degree from Syracuse University in 1968.

He was elected a New Castle County Councillor in 1970, and became the sixth-youngest senator in American history, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, at the age of 29. Biden was a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and eventually its chairman. He opposed the Gulf War in 1991, but supported expanding the NATO alliance into Eastern Europe and its intervention in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s.

He supported the resolution authorizing the Iraq War in 2002, but opposed the surge of U.S. troops in 2007.

He also chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995, dealing with drug policy, crime prevention, and civil liberties issues; he led the effort to pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act and the Violence Against Women Act, and oversaw six U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, including the contentious hearings for Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and again in 2008. Biden was reelected to the Senate six times, and was the fourth-most senior senator when he resigned to serve as Barack Obama’s vice president after they won the 2008 presidential election; Obama and Biden were reelected in 2012.

As vice president, Biden oversaw infrastructure spending in 2009 to counteract the Great Recession. His negotiations with congressional Republicans helped pass legislation including the 2010 Tax Relief Act, which resolved a taxation deadlock; the Budget Control Act of 2011, which resolved a debt ceiling crisis; and the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012, which addressed the impending “fiscal cliff.”

He also led efforts to pass the United States–Russia New START treaty, supported military intervention in Libya, and helped formulate U.S. policy toward Iraq through the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2011. Following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting he led the Gun Violence Task Force. In January 2017, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.

