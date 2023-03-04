News

Biden had skin cancer lesion removed – White House

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed last month during a routine health screening, the White House has said.

All cancerous tissue was removed and no further treatment is required, Biden’s doctor said.

Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare, the doctor added.

The president, 80, had a physical exam in February which the White House said found him healthy and “fit for duty”.

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, wrote in a note provided to media on Friday that the lesion was removed from Biden’s chest on February 16 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington DC, reports the BBC.

“No further treatment is required,” he said, adding that the area has “healed nicely” since the biopsy was taken.

The note said that the type of cancer found – basal cell carcinoma – does not normally spread, or metastasise.

Basal and squamous cell carcinoma are the two most common forms of skin cancer in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diagnosed in 3.6 million Americans every year, it is the the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It is slow-growing, curable and causes minimal damage if treated early.

Unlike melanoma – another type of common skin travel that can spread to other parts of the body – basal and squamous carcinoma “both can usually be cured, but they can be disfiguring and expensive to treat,” the CDC says.

In January, Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, had three lesions removed, with two of them later testing positive for basal cell carcinoma.

Biden has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in the past, before he became president.

In a 2021 summary of his health, Dr O’Connor wrote that the president’s lesions had been excised and “there are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time”.

Doctors advise that the best way to prevent skin cancer is to cover up and wear sunscreen lotion, even during winter.

The Bidens have long been strong advocates for fighting and curing cancer. Their adult son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Biden is widely expected to announce that he will seek a second term in office.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nkire congratulates Ikpeazu at 58

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman of the Old Aba People’s Assembly and member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the occasion of his 58th birthday. Nkire said Dr Okezie Ikpeazu deserved to be congratulated not only for turning 58 years old but […]
News

NJC bars filing of same suits in different courts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) Wednesday barred the filing of political suits bordering on the same subject matter in different courts at the same time. The move is aimed at checking the “multiplicity of litigation of political suits in different courts of coordinate jurisdiction across the nation, resulting in conflicting orders on the same issues […]
News

Recommendations: APC Tripartite Committee awaits Buhari’s reaction

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Tripartite Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year said it awaits President Muhammadu Buhari reaction to recommendations of how to bring cohesion among members of the APC in the National Assembly, APC governors and party leaders. The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated this Thursday at the National Secretariat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica