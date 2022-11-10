Biden hails midterm results, Senate race down to the wire

President Joe Biden has described Tuesday’s midterm elections as a good day for democracy, while control of Congress hangs in the balance

Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives but Biden said “a giant red wave did not happen” as had been predicted, reports the BBC.

Speaking at the White House, he said the results had made him breathe a “sigh of relief”.

Whichever party wins two of the three outstanding contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada will control the Senate.

But the race in Georgia will not be decided until a run-off election on December 6 after Tuesday’s vote there was too close to call.

If Democrats lose control of either chamber of Congress, Republicans will be able to block Biden’s agenda.

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential contender, won a large victory to stay in office.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is also expected to announce a presidential bid, has admitted the midterm results were “somewhat disappointing” after some of his picks fell short.

