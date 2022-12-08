Biden invites 49 African leaders to US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

President Joe Biden of the United States has invited 49 African heads of state and the head of the African Union (AU) to Washington, D.C. for a three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit holding December 13-15, 2022.

Nigeria is one of the countries invited to this this historic summit which is geared towards building and expanding vital political, economic, and strategic partnerships, as well as people-to-people dialogue, based on mutual interests and shared priorities in Africa.

The summit’s agenda will be packed, including increasing sustainable food production, strengthening health systems, providing humanitarian assistance, responding to the climate crisis, reinforcing democracy and human rights, boosting US-African trade, advancing peace and security, and even enhancing space research and cooperation.

President Biden believes that US collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to addressing these shared challenges.

According to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the upcoming summit presents opportunities to deepen US-Nigeria bilateral ties on multiple levels.

