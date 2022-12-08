News

Biden invites 49 African leaders to US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

President Joe Biden of the United States has invited 49 African heads of state and the head of the African Union (AU) to Washington, D.C. for a three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit holding December 13-15, 2022.

Nigeria is one of the countries invited to this this historic summit which is geared towards building and expanding vital political, economic, and strategic partnerships, as well as people-to-people dialogue, based on mutual interests and shared priorities in Africa.

The summit’s agenda will be packed, including increasing sustainable food production, strengthening health systems, providing humanitarian assistance, responding to the climate crisis, reinforcing democracy and human rights, boosting US-African trade, advancing peace and security, and even enhancing space research and cooperation.

President Biden believes that US collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to addressing these shared challenges.

According to the  US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the upcoming summit presents opportunities to deepen US-Nigeria bilateral ties on multiple levels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyo schools to resume January 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oyo State government yesterday said all public schools in the state are to resume for the second term in the 2021/2022 academic session on January 10. Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a new year prayer session with the staff of the board. He […]
News

NLC kicks against proposed plan to sell TCN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against plans by the Federal Government, through the Bureau of Public Enterprisesn (BPE), to sell off the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to an alleged “few privileged Nigerians.” President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who in a statement on Friday in Abuja said neither Congress nor the […]
News

Our criticism of Buhari not ethnic agenda –Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, said its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has nothing to do with where the president comes from.   The Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said Afenifere has nothing against the Fulani ethnic group, where President Buhari comes from but his lackluster performance in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica