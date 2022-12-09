Biden invites Nigeria, 48 others for USAfrica Leaders’ Summit in Washington

The United States President, Joe Biden, has invited 49 African Heads of State and the head of the African Union (AU) to a three-day USAfrica Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC from December 13 to 15. Nigeria is one of the countries invited to the summit which is geared toward building and expanding vital political, economic, and strategic partnerships, as well as people-to-people dialogue, based on mutual interests and shared priorities in Africa.

The agenda will be packed, including increasing sustainable food production, strengthening health systems, providing humanitarian assistance, responding to the climate crisis, reinforcing democracy and human rights, boosting US-African trade, advancing peace and security, and even enhancing space research and cooperation. Biden believes that the US’ collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to address these shared challenges. According to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the summit presents opportunities to deepen US-Nigeria bilateral ties on multiple levels.

“We look forward not only to the Nigerian government’s robust participation in the summit, but also to hearing the views of all stakeholders in Nigeria’s promising future, including independent voices from the private sector, civil society, young people, women, and all those who are working to build a strong and inclusive democracy,” said Leonard.

