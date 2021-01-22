Biden lifts ban on Muslim migrants into U.S.

President Joe Biden of the United States of America hit the ground running on his first day in office, as he signed an executive action repealing two proclamations, informally known as the “Muslim ban” that restricted entry into the U.S. from majority-Muslim countries. He has directed the State Department to restart visa processing for individuals from the affected countries, just as he asked the agency to develop ways to address the harm caused to those who were prevented from coming to the United States because of the ban. This was among the 15 executive orders and two agency actions he endorsed just hours after taking the oath of office at the Capitol Hill, Washington DC.

The swift actions were aimed at reversing several policies of the immediate past President Donald Trump administration, including those dealing with response to the global pandemic, environment, immigration , diversity and economic recovery. Apart from lifting of the controversial ban on the citizens of some predominantly Muslim countries, Biden also signed an executive order revoking Trump’s “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement” and directing agencies to set immigration policies more “in line” with the new administration’s “values and priorities.”

The new President has also made a proclamation that will pause the construction of the US border wall with Mexico and determine how to best divert those funds elsewhere. The order includes an “immediate termination” of the national emergency declaration that allowed the Trump administration to redirect billions of dollars to the building of the wall. In a bid to respond differently to the global pandemic, Biden has signed another executive order, creating the position of COVID-19 response coordinator and restoring the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, a team in charge of the pandemic response, within the National Security Council.

It also included the reversal of Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO). The new administration in Washington has also endorsed an executive order to extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums. The moratorium for evictions will be extended until at least March 31. It has also extended the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30.

