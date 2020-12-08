News

Biden picks black ex-general as Defence Secretary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin as his defence secretary, US media report.
Gen Austin, aged 67, will become the first African-American to lead the Pentagon.
Gen Austin, who led US Central Command during the Obama administration, would need a congressional waiver as it is less than seven years since he retired, reports the BBC.
Biden’s reported decision comes two weeks after he announced other senior members of his national security team.
Biden and Gen Austin have so far made no public comments on the issue.
Earlier media reports suggested that the Democratic president-elect would nominate veteran Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy for the job. She would have been the first woman to hold the position.
Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election, and is due to be inaugurated on January 20.
Trump continues to refuse to accept defeat in the election, alleging, without evidence, there has been widespread fraud.
Who is Gen Austin?
Politico first reported about Biden’s decision to appoint Gen Austin as defence secretary, citing three people familiar with the situation.
It said Gen Austin had once been viewed as a long-shot candidate – but that in recent days he had emerged as a top-tier contender and a safe choice.
CBS, the BBC’s US media partner, later quoted multiple people familiar with the plans.
It said Gen Austin’s emergence as a potential choice came amid growing calls from national civil rights organisations and Democratic Asian, Black and Latino caucuses to ensure that Biden nominated minorities and women to senior cabinet posts.
Meanwhile, CNN quoted a source as saying that Biden had offered the general the job over the weekend – and he had agreed.
The four-star general in 2013-16 led the US Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, Central Asia and part of South Asia.
Before that he was vice-chief of staff of the army and the last commanding general of the US forces in Iraq.
During these years he worked closely with Biden, who was vice-president in the Barack Obama administration.
But Gen Austin faces a couple of hurdles, including his position in recent years as a member of the board of directors of defence contractor Raytheon, according to CBS.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

New fuel hike: APC lacks human sympathy – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N123 to N143.80 per liter shows lack of sympathy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase as […]
News

Australia: COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of peaking

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave of new infections in the state of Victoria may have peaked. Nineteen people had died from the virus, all in Victoria, in the past 24 hours, a national daily record. However […]
News

C’River: Ayade presents N277.7bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Clement James

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday presented N277, 708,783,550 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly, which he tagged “Blush and Bliss” budget package. Out of the total budget outlay, N192,511,985,550 billion, representing 69 per cent is for Recurrent Expen-diture, while N85,196,800 billion (31 per cent) is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: