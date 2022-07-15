Biden raises Khashoggi murder with Saudi prince

US President Joe Biden says he raised the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Biden is in Saudi Arabia to rebuild relations, having promised to make the country a “pariah” over its human rights record, reports the BBC.

He said he had made it clear the killing was “vitally important to me and the United States”.

But he also said the two countries reached agreements on other issues.

Biden’s visit has been criticised as validating the Saudi government following the murder of the US-based dissident journalist Khashoggi in 2018.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused by US intelligence agencies of approving the murder.

The prince has always denied the allegations, and Saudi prosecutors blamed “rogue” Saudi agents.

