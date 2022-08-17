News

Biden signs climate, tax and health bill into law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US  President Joe Biden has signed a $700bn (£579bn) bill that aims to fight climate change and healthcare costs while raising taxes mainly on the rich.

The act includes measures to make good on decades of congressional promises to curb the price of prescription drugs, reports the BBC.

The final version is more modest in scope than the $3.5tn package first envisaged by Democrats.

A flagship of Biden’s agenda, the bill could provide a boost ahead of the mid-term elections.

Voters casting their ballots in November will decide whether Biden’s Democrats retain control of Congress for two more years.

The president hailed the bill as he signed it on Tuesday as the “final piece” of his domestic agenda.

The package invests $375bn to fight climate change – the most significant federal investment in history in the issue.

An analysis by scientists with the Climate Action Tracker says the bill will reduce future global warming by “not a lot, but not insignificantly either”.

It is projected to lower US emissions by up to 44% by 2030, compared with the current US trajectory, which would lower emissions by up to 35%, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group, a consultancy.

The bill does not require companies to reduce their emissions, but includes tax incentives for firms to invest in renewable energy and rebates for people who buy electric cars or invest in energy-efficient home improvements.

In a major breakthrough, the package also allows the government to negotiate lower prices for some prescription medicines provided under its Medicare health insurance programme for those aged over 65.

That is expected to save hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

On Tuesday, Biden said the measure was a “historic moment”, adding: “Every single Republican in Congress voted against this bill.”

But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said the legislation “means higher taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS [tax] audits”.

Key economic claims about the legislation have been under scrutiny.

Despite being called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the package will have zero measurable impact on inflation, according to an analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a group of economists and data scientists at University of Pennsylvania.

The bill sets a minimum 15% tax for corporations, and Democrats have pledged it will entail no tax hikes for those with incomes below $400,000 a year.

But an analysis of the legislation by the Congressional Budget Office said Americans earning less than $400,000 a year would end up paying an additional $20bn in taxes.

The bill includes about $46bn for the Internal Revenue Service to hire tens of thousands more tax agents.

Brett Reinford, 36, a dairy farmer from Pennsylvania, told the BBC he welcomed the climate funding and hoped it would help his family’s cow farm reduce its methane emissions.

“If we can get some support from the government, it makes a lot of these projects make more sense economically,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Security: IGP inuagurates SPU built, donated by AKSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As IGP okays immediate deployment of personnel, weaponry for smooth takeoff …My commitment to sustainable peace, security, irrevocable – Gov Emmanuel Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, on Wednesday inuagurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27, a Special Protection Unit Base of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna Local Government Area, on […]
News

Oniru, Lagos Assembly Chief Whip lose mom

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has lost his mother, Olori Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo. She died at the age of 85 at her residence in Lagos. The late Olori was also the mother of the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. (Mrs) Lasbat Mojisola Miranda, who […]
News

Six US oil executives convicted of corruption in Venezuela

Posted on Author Reporter

  Six US oil executives have been jailed after being found guilty of corruption by a court in Venezuela. The men all worked for Citgo, a US refining company owned by Venezuela’s state oil firm, and were arrested in the capital Caracas three years ago. They all denied wrongdoing, BBC reports. Citgo’s former president, Jose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica