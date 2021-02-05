News

Biden tells Putin: US no longer ‘rolling over’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be “rolling over” in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington.
Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised to repair alliances and engage with the world again. “American leadership” must meet rising authoritarianism and unite with partners to combat global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic or climate change, he said.
Biden, as expected, adopted a sterner tone with Russian President Vladimir Putin than his predecessor, Donald Trump, reports Reuters.
“I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning citizens are over,” Biden said. The two leaders spoke by phone in late January.
“We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people, and we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners,” he said.
As president, Trump came under intense criticism that he was too friendly with Moscow, amid U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to boost his chances of winning the White House.
Washington and Moscow disagree on a wide range of issues such as Russia’s military ambitions in Ukraine and Georgia, the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and last year’s cyberattack on U.S. government agencies that Washington blames on Russia.
Biden, calling the recent jailing of Navalny “politically motivated,” said Washington was deeply concerned and repeated a U.S. call for his release.
Despite their disagreements, the two countries earlier this week extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last treaty limiting deployments of the world’s two largest strategic nuclear arsenals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

EndSars: A’Ibom panel receives 92 petitions, considers 2 cases of murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The Judicial Panel of Investigation on Incidences of police brutality and other human rights violations in Akwa Ibom State yesterday received shocking cases of extra-judicial killings by the police as it commenced sitting.   The Akwa Ibom State Government had on October 20, set up a judicial panel to investigate complaints of police brutality, human […]
News

PDP lawmakers kick against removal of Osun chair

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State’s Peoples Democratic members in the National Assembly, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi, a House of Representatives member representing Ijesha North federal constituency, Hon. Wole Oke, a member State House of Assembly representing Obokun state constituency, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi and Prince Diran Odeyemi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party and the party chairmen in the […]
News

EFCC loses $2m money laundering case against Atiku’s lawyer, brother 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the $2 million money laundering case it filed against Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse, at a Federal High Court in Lagos. This was sequel to the dismissal of the charge against the duo by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica