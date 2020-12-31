News

Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful ‘midnight regulations’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to roll back harmful Trump administration policies that have not taken effect by Inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said on Wednesday.
“The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay, midnight regulations,” Jen Psaki told a news conference.
Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor rule that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections, reports Reuters.
“If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion annually,” she said.
“The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented.”
Psaki also told the briefing that more Cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week, but not before the new year, and she repeated complaints that the outgoing Trump administration has failed to cooperate with the transition team.
She said such lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget.
Key Cabinet nominations still pending from the Biden camp include those for attorney general and labor secretary.
Speaking with reporters last week, Biden said he has not settled upon a candidate for attorney general, in part because he wants to ensure he lives up to his pledge to appoint a diverse Cabinet.
Biden’s search for a candidate has been complicated by a federal probe into the business affairs of his son Hunter. Joe Biden has vowed not to interfere in the investigation or discuss it with his nominee.
Some Republicans have called for the appointment of a special counsel to handle the matter.
The labor issue Psaki referred to is particularly important for franchisers like McDonald’s Corp and Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Burger King, and the many companies that utilize staffing agencies, because joint employers can be made to bargain with unions and found liable for violations of the U.S. law that governs union organizing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG, Transcorp sign N105bn Afam Power Plant sale pact

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has signed a N105 billion sale and purchase agreement with Transcorp Consortium for the Afam Power Plant to add about 1,000 megawatts to the national grid. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who signed the agreement on behalf of government yesterday at the Presidential Villa, said the investment by Transcorp in acquiring Afam Power Plc. […]
News

NDDC: Guilt, shame, reasons why MD collapsed at public hearing – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by NDDC officials and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.   PDP in […]
News Top Stories

Terror war: Army declares 86 Boko Haram commanders wanted

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 86 suspected Boko Haram Commanders wanted. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the declaration yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at a combined ceremony to flagoff the operationalisation of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), as well as the release of the fourth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica