Biden To Buhari: You’re model of democracy in Africa

President Joe Biden of the United States has described President Muhammadu Buhari as being a model of democracy in Africa, especially for his resolve not to seek a third term in office. This came as he also praised Buhari for his efforts in deepening democracy not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

According to a release by Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the US President gave this commendation on Wednesday in Washington during his meeting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit taking place in the US capital, Washington, DC. Biden said he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015 when he was elected President from being an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a vice president.

He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria was quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that Buhari was not seeking a third term. Biden, therefore, encouraged the Nigerian leader and the nation’s elec-toral umpire to continue to be totally non-partisan.

The US President said the meeting with the select African leaders, including those of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar and Sierra Leone was to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United    States on the forthcoming elections as well as encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

He pointed out that he really understood challenges facing the countries and expressed the willingness of the United States to support them in every area her assistance may be required. Buhari expressed his appreciation to Biden for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career. He also thanked him for organising the summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.

 

