Biden to deliver speech on Ukraine’s fight against Russia

US President Joe Biden is set to address Ukraine’s fight against Russia on Thursday, days after his administration sent two top-ranking officials to Ukraine.

The president will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war,” a White House spokesperson told US media outlet The Hill.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, reports the BBC.

Austin said on Monday said that one of the US objectives in aiding Ukraine is to “see Russia weakened” so that it cannot “do the kinds of things that it has done.”

The visit comes as Biden announced an $800 million (£636m) military aid package last week to help Ukraine fight off invading Russian forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, just a week after announcing a separate $800 million package.

Meanwhile, in his nightly address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s was using energy to blackmail Europe.

He said Russia’s decision to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday showed “no one in Europe can hope to maintain any normal economic cooperation with Russia”.

“Russia considers not only gas, but any trade as a weapon. It is just waiting for the moment when one or another trade area can be used,” he said.

Zelensky added that Russia “sees a united Europe as a target” and the sooner everyone in the continent agrees that they cannot depend on Russia for trade, the sooner there will be stability.

He also welcomed a deal with the EU to suspend duties and quotas on Ukraine’s exports, saying Russia wanted to create chaos in global markets – especially for food.

“Ukrainian exports would help stabilise markets and support the country’s economy during the crisis,” he added.

And in a related development, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, is meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv later Thursday for talks.

Guterres has already travelled to Moscow earlier this week to make an appeal to Vladimir Putin about the war. At the Moscow talks, Guterres made clear the UN considered Russia’s actions an invasion – and repeated calls for Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up safe humanitarian corridors.

In a tweet yesterday after he landed in Ukraine, Guterres promised to “continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones”.

And he told Portuguese media that Putin had agreed in principle to help evacuate the hundreds of civilians trapped in a steelworks in Mariupol. But he said the operation was complicated and “particularly delicate”.

 

