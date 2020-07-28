News

Biden to name running mate first week of August

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.
Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in U.S. history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day, reports Reuters.
Biden has vowed to select a woman to join his ticket ahead of November’s election against Republican President Donald Trump.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]
News

COVID-19: OPEC forecasts recovery for Nigeria’s crude oil

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

•Says global demand to hit 97.7m barrels daily in 2021 The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday said that it expected Nigeria’s crude oil prosperity back on the track as it declared that the World demand oil would hit 97.72 million barrels daily starting from the next five months. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter […]
News

Bodybuilding: Dr. Karli advocates exercises with nutrition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A renowned physiatrist in Vali, Colorado, Dr. David Karli, has advised bodybuilders to complement their workout exercises with good nutrition. According to Dr. Karli, the diet plan that centres around bodybuilding can be limited to healthy whole foods but meal plans are very regimented.   “The more you work out to cut down the fat, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: