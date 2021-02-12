News

Biden to press for $1.9trn COVID relief plan with govs, mayors

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also receive an economic briefing from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, shortly after she takes part in the first meeting of the Group of Seven rich economies since the new U.S. administration took office, reports Reuters.
Biden’s proposed spending package, coming on top of $4 trillion enacted by his predecessor Donald Trump, will have important consequences for the global economy which is slowly recovering – but very unevenly – after last year suffering its worst downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Taking part in the Oval Office meeting will be Republican and Democratic elected officials whose states and cities have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Many have seen tax revenues fall and costs soar as they race to vaccinate their citizens.
The group includes four governors, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, and five mayors, including Jeff Williams of Arlington, Texas, a Republican.
Williams, who met with Yellen virtually last week, said his city urgently needed the federal aid earmarked for state and local governments in Biden’s rescue plan. He said cities were crushed when Congress removed similar aid from a previous relief bill that passed in December.
“We’ve been crippled. We haven’t gotten help,” Williams told Reuters. “Our property taxes are down and costs are way up. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is the right solution so we can achieve economic growth much faster.”
Arlington, which is home to the largest General Motors plant in the world, is bracing for a 10% drop in the appraised value of its commercial properties, which would cut revenues by some $30 million after an $18 million loss last year, Williams said.
More than 400 mayors wrote to leaders in Congress earlier this month to urge them to pass Biden’s relief package, but Republicans are backing a far less ambitious plan.
Biden on Thursday said the U.S. coronavirus death toll was likely to reach 500,000 next month, but said the United States was on track to have enough vaccine for 300 million Americans by the end of July.
Yellen, a former Federal Reserve Board Chair, will have a mixed message when she briefs Biden on the economy. While economic growth is picking up, unemployment remains high and many communities of color are not expected to recover for years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kano electricity coy loses over N260m to vandalism, theft in 3 months

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Managementof Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has lost over N260 million to the activities of vandalsacrossKano, Katsinaand Jigawa states in three months. According to the management, there have been rampant cases of transformer and transformer oil vandalism and theft which are worrisome across its franchise areas. We are working tirelessly to secure […]
News

AFRD: Pigeons’ refusal to fly, sign Nigeria not at peace – Elders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some elders under the umbrella of Coalition of Patriotic Nigeria Elders (COPANE), have expressed worries over the failure of pigeons to fly during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration in Abuja on Friday. The release of white pigeons by the President on January 15 of each year, symbolises peace, which the […]
News

15 parties to contest in Edo governorship polls –REC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, yesterday, said 15 political parties have registered with the Commission to contest the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, this year in the state. Samikiem, who said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the Commission is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica