Biden, Trump make final pitches on eve of midterms

Candidates and leading political figures are making their final pitches on the eve of Tuesday’s crucial midterm elections.

The elections – which will decide control of Congress – could thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his presidency, reports the BBC.

Biden spoke at a rally in Maryland, a state normally considered a Democratic stronghold, and told supporters “democracy is on the ballot”.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio and urged voters to back Republican candidates in the key state.

All eyes are on a few key races for the US Senate – that could decide which party controls the chamber.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

 

 

