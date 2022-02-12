News

Biden, UK ask citizens to leave Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately due to increased threats of Russian military action this is as the UK Foreign Office has also directed its country national to leave Ukraine as well. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine.

He warned that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region. Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops at the border. But it has just begun massive military drills with neighboring Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea. The Kremlin says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join Nato. The US State Department urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately. “American citizens should leave now,” Biden told NBC News. “We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.

Asked whether there was a scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue fleeing Americans, Mr. Biden replied: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.” Meanwhile, United Kingdom has followed suit as its Foreign Office said all its nationals should leave the country now. The government said people should leave now “while commercial means are available” and is advising against travel to the country, reports the BBC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former Sokoto commissioner elected PDP chairman

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run its affairs. The election was held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, the state capital.   After the election, the 39-member executive committee led by Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, erstwhile commissioner for solid minerals in the state, was sworn-in. […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Soludo’s error may cost him poll victory –Lawyer

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

There are indications that the election of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, as the next governor of Anambra State may be nullified if the case is pursued at the Election Tribunal and up to the Supreme Court. In a legal opinion made availabletonewsmenbyahuman rights lawyer, Dr. Jezie Ekejiuba, he […]
News

Yola Disco debunks labour unions claim on workers’ sacking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (Yola Disco) has responded to the picketing of its facilities by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC). The Disco alleged that the move was a campaign of calumny and an act of economic sabotage to the company and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica