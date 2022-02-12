Biden, UK ask citizens to leave Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately due to increased threats of Russian military action this is as the UK Foreign Office has also directed its country national to leave Ukraine as well. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine.

He warned that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region. Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops at the border. But it has just begun massive military drills with neighboring Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea. The Kremlin says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join Nato. The US State Department urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately. “American citizens should leave now,” Biden told NBC News. “We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.

Asked whether there was a scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue fleeing Americans, Mr. Biden replied: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.” Meanwhile, United Kingdom has followed suit as its Foreign Office said all its nationals should leave the country now. The government said people should leave now “while commercial means are available” and is advising against travel to the country, reports the BBC.

