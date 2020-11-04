News

Biden: Victory is ‘clear’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Vice President Joe Biden has given a short speech from his campaign office in Delaware where he said he was confident he will clinch the presidency.
While not declaring victory, as the remaining votes are counted, Biden said: “Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear.
“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” he continues.
“But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
Biden also highlighted the historical voter turnout this year, saying that he and running mate Kamala Harris are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country has ever done, reports the BBC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FUEL HIKE: DEPOT OWNERS, MARKETERS RAKE IN N4.2BN EXTRA PROFIT in 3 da ys –CHECKS

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…sell old stocks at new price Following the increase in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMS), some fuel depots and retail marketers have raked in over N4.2 billion from profiteering in the first three days of September, selling old stocks of petrol […]
News

Another youth killed in Aba cult war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Ongoing war between cult groups in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of yet another young man. The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo Stateborn young man was the second death recorded within a few days. It came barely six days after a teenager was reportedly killed on Omuma Road, Over-Rail, Aba.   […]
News

Beirut explosion: Protests erupt as Lebanon’s leaders blamed for deadly blast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Protests have erupted in Beirut as residents blame Lebanon’s leaders for the deadly explosion that killed at least 145 people. Dozens of protesters threw stones at security forces and set tyres on fire near the country’s parliament in central Beirut on Thursday evening. They were eventually pushed back after security forces, including army soldiers, fired a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: