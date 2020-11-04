Biden: Victory is ‘clear’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has given a short speech from his campaign office in Delaware where he said he was confident he will clinch the presidency.

While not declaring victory, as the remaining votes are counted, Biden said: “Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” he continues.

“But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden also highlighted the historical voter turnout this year, saying that he and running mate Kamala Harris are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country has ever done, reports the BBC.

