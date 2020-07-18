News

Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday he is now getting intelligence briefings, and has been told Russia continues to try to meddle in November’s U.S. election.
China also was conducting activities “designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome” of the 2020 election, Biden told supporters during an online fundraiser for his campaign, reports Reuters.
“We know from before, and I guarantee you that I know now, because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact,” Biden said.
He warned that if Russia continued to interfere there would be “a real price to pay” if he wins the November election against Republican President Donald Trump.
It is unclear when Biden began receiving the intelligence briefings, which are normal for major party presidential nominees. His campaign did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Biden said at a June 30 press conference he had not been offered a classified briefing and “may very well” ask for one in the aftermath of reports Trump did not act on intelligence reports that Russia had put bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
The former vice president under President Barack Obama has criticized Trump over reports he does not read his intelligence briefings.
Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies found Russia acted to help Trump in the 2016 election, a charge Russia denies and which Trump has repeatedly labeled a “hoax.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Community decries land grabbing in Ogun, petitions gov, police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as YYF seeks probe of illegal use of name Kunle Olayeni and Idowu Nasir Members of Bode-Olude Community Development Committee in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State have raised the alarm over activities of suspected land grabbers in the area. However, the community members said the suspects allegedly invaded their area with thugs with […]
News

Power failure: Reps summon Emefiele, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has summoned the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating review of the activities of the power sector. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, issued the summon […]
News

Kara Bridge: Anger, frustration as FG fails to keep repair schedule

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Motorists spend hours in gridlock Muritala Ayinla Motorists in Lagos groaned in several hours of gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Federal Government commenced repair work on Kara Bridge on Monday against the initial plan of fixing the bridge over the weekend. For hours motorists were held in gridlock that affected vehicular movement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: