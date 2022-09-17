News

Biden warns Putin against tactical nuclear weapons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Biden said such action would “change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two”.

He would not say what response the US would make to the use of such weapons, reports the BBC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s nuclear forces on “special” alert following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

He told defence chiefs it was because of “aggressive statements” by the West.

Nuclear weapons have existed for almost 80 years and many countries see them as a deterrent that continues to guarantee their national security.

Russia is estimated to have around 5,977 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

It, however, remains unlikely that it intends to use such weapons.

Tactical nuclear weapons are those which can be used at relatively short distances, as opposed to “strategic” nuclear weapons which can be launched over much longer distances and raise the spectre of all-out nuclear war.

In  an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley in the White House, President Biden was asked what he would say to President Putin if he was considering using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” was President Biden’s response.

Biden was then asked what the consequences would be for Putin if such a line was crossed.

“You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I’m not gonna tell you. It’ll be consequential,” Biden responded.

“They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.”

The war in Ukraine has not gone as well as the Kremlin had hoped.

In recent days, Ukraine says it has recaptured more than 8,000 sq km (3,088 sq miles) of territory in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

Despite the apparent setback, President Putin has insisted that Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive will not stop Russia’s plans of continuing its operations in the east of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Electricity workers vow to rescue sector from collapse

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Following poor service delivery that has continued to trail the privatisation of the power sector, electricity workers yesterday vowed to rescue the sector from collapse, attributing the problem to those they described as ‘hustlers’ in the power sector. The workers, under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees, at a press conference in […]
News

A dream that became a reality: Sujimoto in Financial Times

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  “Suji, you are making your generation proud and putting Nigeria on the world’s map!”   This was the message I got from my friend and mentor – Mr. Dharnesh, who was once the MD of Nestle Nigeria. I woke up to his message on my WhatsAppand other numerous congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers […]
News Top Stories

Exercise aids cognitive development of preterm

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Switzerland said a new study indicates that training motor skills (exercise) in preterm born children helps even when they are older. The results of the new research by the University of Basel and the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB), both in Switzerland, were published in the journal ‘Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience’. Children that are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica