…as Pentagon approves 15,000 National Guard Troops for inauguration

After receiving his second and final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Biden tells reporters that he has spoken to senators about holding an impeachment trial while also confirming his Cabinet appointments.

He says he discussed the possibility that the Senate, which Democrats will soon control, may do a half-day of each, reports the BBC.

“I think it is critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened peoples lives, defaced public property, caused great damage – that they they be held accountable,” he says while putting on his coat.

President Trump is accused of “incitement of insurrection” related to the invasion of the US Capitol last Wednesday.

There have been fears among some Democrats that a Senate trial could hinder Biden as he tries to begin his first term at a rapid pace, with tackling the pandemic his top priority.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon will release up to 15,000 National Guard troops to Washington DC to support Joe Biden’s inauguration.

General Daniel Hokanson – chief of the National Guard Bureau – said the Department of Defense has authorised the move and about 10,000 troops will be in the city by Saturday.

The inauguration is next Wednesday but more pro-Trump protests are planned in the days leading up to it.

Questions remain over how long it took for the National Guard to be deployed last week when Trump supporters overwhelmed local police to storm the Capitol.

Like this: Like Loading...