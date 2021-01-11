Reporter

Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s flow station

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station in Bayelsa. Speaking yesterday after the action, the Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community, Mr. Torke Ekpetun, said the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the […]
ICPC: We received 19, 381 petitions in 20 years

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, has said it received about 19, 381 petitions in the last 20 years. The commission was established in 2000.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said out of the total number of petitions received from individuals […]
Clark to Amaechi: Stop humiliating Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan issues of the past go. Clark, who gave the advice yesterday, also urged the minister to put an end to animosities between him and some political leaders of the […]

