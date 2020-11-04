Biden: ‘We’re on track to win this election’

…as former VP leads 205 to 171 from projected results in 36 of 50 states

US Presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden has just spoken from his campaign base in Delaware confidently saying the Democrats are going to win.

“We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we would go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer!” Biden says, speaking now from Delaware.

“But we feel good about where we are. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

He adds: “It ain’t over until every vote, every ballot is counted.”

According to current projections, Biden is leading President Donald Trump with 205 to 171 electoral college votes from 36 of the 50 states so far concluded.

It is, however, a tight race in the important battle ground states, reports the BBC.

To emerge winner a candidate has to win 270 electoral college votes.

Meanwhile, California Democrat Nancy Pelosi is singing the praises of House Democrats, who have retained their majority in the chamber.

It means Pelosi will likely return as Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes.

The issue that helped hand Democrats the win was healthcare, Pelosi said.

Democrats still need to win four seats in the upper chamber of Congress, the Senate, to gain a majority there.

