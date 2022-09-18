News

Biden: World is better for the Queen

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have paid their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall.

In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Biden described the late monarch as “decent” and “honourable”.

Speaking at Lancaster House, having signed the official book of condolence for the late monarch, he said his country’s “hearts go out” to “all the people of the United Kingdom”.

“You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were,” he said, adding: “The world is better for her.”

Earlier, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was also seen paying her respects, reports the BBC.

Princess of Wales also met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at the Palace Sunday afternoon, shortly after the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.

Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports Zelenska would travel to the UK for the funeral, while her husband remains in Ukraine fighting Russia’s invasion.

President Zelensky did, however, find time to remotely sign a book of condolence for the Queen.

This comes as thousands take the last chance to join the lying-in-state queue before it closes later.

World leaders are arriving in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, with 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries invited.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has paid tribute to the Queen, telling a BBC programme she “carved her own role” in a world dominated by men

 

Reporter

