Biden, Xi to meet in Bali as US-China ties sour

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to meet in Bali.

It comes at a time when relations between the two superpowers have soured, reports the BBC.

Taiwan is expected to top their agenda – Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory, Taiwan sees itself as distinct.

Biden says the two leaders will “lay out what each of our red lines are” over Taiwan.

The leaders are in Indonesia for the G20 meeting, which starts on Tuesday.

The meeting will be their first in-person encounter since Biden took office in 2020.

 

