Biden’s election, victory of good over evil –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday congratulated the 46th US President-elect, Joe Biden and his Vice-Presidentelect, Kamala Harris. Obasanjo described Biden’s described the election as “a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.

The former president stated this in a congratulatory letter to Biden, a copy, which was made available to journalists by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi. Obasanjo tasked the newly elected President to “restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.”

The former President lamented that the majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down. According to him, “Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treatise.”

Obasanjo in the one page letter, said he was reasonably sure that the first Africa- America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris “will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today” as he further congratulated the duo.

