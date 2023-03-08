Business

Biden’s World Bank nominee claims Ghana, others support him

U.S. President, Joe Biden’s, nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Banga, over the weekend, said he has already won the support of Ghana, India and Kenya. Mr. Banga is hoping to visit as many countries around the world “as logistically possible” over the next three weeks to understand their priorities and concerns so he could “hit the ground running” if he was elected. He will visit Africa, Europe, Asia and potentially Latin America in coming weeks to meet with donor countries and borrowers. While the World Bank will accept nominations from other countries until March 29, 2023, President Biden’s nomination all but assures that Mr. Banga will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding for developing countries. Speaking with reporters at the U.S. Treasury Department, Mr. Banga said he believes the scientific evidence on climate change, and underscored the need for the bank to continue to work on poverty reduction and inequality, while also tackling the “intertwined” challenges posed by climate change.

