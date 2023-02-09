Big blow for Chelsea, Man United, others as Napoli declare Osimhen not for sale

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is not for sale at any price. Osimhen’s red-hot form has attracted some of Europe’s top clubs recently. It has already been reported that both Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to break the transfer record to sign the Super Eagles striker. However, the Napoli President has stuck to his guns that their star striker is not leaving the club any time soon. “He’s not for sale! Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone.

We don’t have any debts,” he told the influential German newspaper Bild. Osimhen, 24, has a contract with the Serie A club till June 2025. Meanwhile, a former Napoli striker Guiseppe Savoldi has revealed his admiration for Osimhen and the Super Eagles striker’s heading ability. Five of Osimhen’s goals have been from headers, the second most of any player in Europe’s top five leagues behind Tottenham’s Harry Kane (7).

Osimhen even entered the record books last weekend when he climbed to a new height to nod home the first of his brace in Napoli’s thrilling 3-0 win at Spezia. And ex-Italy international Savoldi, who was a renowned header of the ball in his prime, has confessed that even he was not as good as Osimhen currently is with his head. “Did I see myself again in Osimhen’s header against Spezia? Well a little, but the Nigerian is very good,” Savoldi said, as per Tutto Napoli. “He knows how to find the perfect timing for the headers. He has great elevation, it didn’t surprise me, we’re used to these goals by now. “Osimhen has incredible qualities, he manages to break evenly, a rare thing. He’s already a complete striker, he has good technique, and speed, he has time in the header.”

