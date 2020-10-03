BIG BROTHER NAIJA: I got trolled viciously for eating too much in the house –Eric

Eric Akhigbe Oshiokhai remains one of the most memorable housemates from the just concluded fifth season of Big Brother Naija though he wasn’t able to scale beyond the third week on the reality TV show. He tells YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the dynamics of him exiting the show early, the Lilo connection, Laycon’s win and his plans for the future.

How are things with you, Eric?

Things with me are great. I’m just trying to get used to the new life. You know, when you go into the house and come back, everything is different. So, this is just me trying to get used to everything happening around me now.

You spent about three weeks in the house. What for you was the highlight of being in the Big Brother House?

I’ve always had trouble answering this question because I’ve always watched Big Brother. I’ve seen all the variants of the show from Big Brother Africa and everything and I’ve always wanted to get onto the show. So, me finally being there, I couldn’t just pick one moment and say this is the highlight. Every time I look around the house and I see Big Brother’s logo there, I’m like ‘wow, I finally did it’. So, there are a lot of highlights particularly with the tasks especially the one I won, the Patricia task. So, everything is a highlight.

Being on the show is a massive win regardless of how soon you were evicted from the house. The visibility is great. How are you adjusting to that new life where more people apparently know who is Eric is now?

It’s quite interesting because being on a reality TV show, people think they know you. So, the things that they know you with on the show is what they’ll like to identify you with after the show. So, I’ve been trying to build the brand and let more people know what I’m about basically; the part of me that they didn’t see in the house.

That’s quite instructive. So how much rebranding would you be going through now in order to reveal who you truly are to the public after the show?

To be honest, not a lot of rebranding because basically they saw what I’m about on the show. When they look at me, I’m sure they’ll think, ‘oh, Eric is into fitness, goes to the gym’ and all of that. At least, I sold that part of myself. You could see during the morning workout sessions. I was leading them on what to do and how to do it. Also, I sold myself as a fitness model and actor. So, my rebranding isn’t so much. Now, it’s about me just showing the talent because I didn’t have that much time on the show to do that.

Three weeks on the show; what has changed about you as a person courtesy of Big Brother?

My understanding of the entertainment industry has changed because I’m into entertainment before but now I have a clearer understanding of things. I think I’ve improved on myself as a communicator too. I’m just generally being happier because this is what I’ve always wanted; a springboard. So, now that I have it, I’m just trying to make the best out of it and run. That’s all I’m thinking of.

Eric, for the most part of your stay in the house, you were known for doing two things basically. One is being shirtless and the other is consciously eating. What was the statement you were trying to make with these?

It was totally unconscious. See, I work out and when you work out, you have to rebuild and repair the muscles. So, I tend to eat a lot and I tend to snack a lot. Meanwhile, in the house, it’s either we are talking or eating. So, in between I just snack and that’s why people think I eat a lot.

And I think Kayode played you as well. He was always showing you eating.

I dey tell you. To be honest, I even eat more if I wasn’t in the house. I did a lot of snacking and munching and eating noodles at some point. It wasn’t like I was eating Eba or something…

Or turning Semo like Brighto.

You get.

Quite a lot of people trolled you for being shirtless often times and eating too much in the house. When you stepped out of the show, did you see that?

No, I didn’t see much of the being shirtless but I saw the eating part. It was vicious.

How did you react to that?

Well, it’s part of it. N o w , s i n c e p e o -ple have identified me with eating so much, I’m planning to start a food related series soon. I’m just trying to work with what I’ve got and monetize it while showing the goofy and interesting part of the eating thing.

You mentioned that one of the reasons why you got evicted that soon was because you didn’t prepare that much and you just reiterated that getting into the Big Brother House was hugely exciting because it’s something you’ve always wanted. Was it that excitement that didn’t give you enough space to prepare yourself and your strategy?

Well, I don’t think my strategy was why I didn’t get to stay in the house that much. I think there is more to it. There are some other factors that contributed to me leaving earlier than I expected.

Could you share some of those factors with me?

Yeah, I mean there was the part that the general public didn’t like the game I was playing. They didn’t like my relationship with fellow housemates and the fact that I didn’t interact as much. When I came online, I saw different things. So, it’s not just about me not preparing and after all it’s a game.

Throughout your stay on the show, you had less interaction with your fellow housemates. And it’s tricky because beyond the votes of the fans, even their vote counts at least for the first three to four weeks. Did you consider that to have played a role in their nomination of you for eviction?

Yes, obviously. The fact that I didn’t interact with other housemates to a certain level led to my early exit. Because the game was set up in such that like you mentioned, for the first few weeks, your fellow housemates do have a say, it was different from the way w e knew t h e show b e – fore. So, it played a part in my leaving early.

So, are there any plans to strengthen the relations that you have with any of them now after leaving the house?

You can’t make plans for friendships. I mean if you’re going to be friends with someone, it’ll happen. You can’t just plan it.

Okay. So, Eric, let’s talk Lilo now. You said that the connection you shared with her while in the house was a deep one. Meanwhile, we saw her refer to that as a distraction for her. How did you receive and approach that perception of hers?

Well, when I heard it first time, it was surprising though but then later on, it was understandable. When you consider the reason why we all are there, that we are up to win the cash prize and be in the house for as long as we can, so it’s understandable. The fact that she couldn’t stay in the house as much as she wanted could have made her said that. At the end of the day, it’s understandable.

And how are things with you both now? Are you friends?

Yeah, we’re cool. We’re friends.

Have you seen her after the show?

Yes, I have.

Was it awkward in any way?

No. I think we’re just cool.

One of the major reasons why netizens trolled you was your brief but immediate connection with Wathoni after Lilo left the house. And you have mentioned that right from the first day in the house, you consider Wathoni and Lilo both to be your spec. It’s intriguing but confusing when you consider that from what we saw on TV, whether by physical features or personality traits, both ladies do not exactly have a lot of similarities but do have a lot of differences. So, how do they both fit your specification at the same time?

Yeah, but I don’t think you get what was happening there. Myself and Wathoni were friends. There was absolutely nothing going on there. It wasn’t the kind of connection I had with say someone like Lilo. It was different. We were just talking and getting to know each other.

The show is over now. Laycon eventually won. Did you see that coming?

While I was in the house, I had a list of people who were going to go far on the show and Laycon was one of them although I didn’t see him winning the show. But when I got out and realize that there is a huge movement for him, I thought he was going to win and eventually did. We all are happy for him.

I’m curious to know what the plans are for you moving forward as a brand and as a person now?

Well, I’m going back to school to finish my studies because I’m still a student.

