Arts & Entertainments

Big Brother Naija Season 7 to kick-off July 23

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Edwin Usoboh

The much anticipated Big Brother Season 7 is set to premiere on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, 2022 with a double show, by 7pm West Africa time.

Speaking during the briefing Tuesday, Executive Head of Contents and West African Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, the Season 7 of the most watch Africa reality show will be different and viewers should expect the unexpected as always

“We have work very hard to put everything in good shape, I believe our viewers will have a good time watching this season.

“Just as it was in Season 6, there will no be SMS voting this season. The prize money for this season will be N100 million. The cash prize will be N50 million and others money for prizes.

The show is expected to last for 72 days.

BBNaija Season 7 will be sponsored by Piggyvest (Pocket), while the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

 

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

P-Square, Illbliss, HarrySong, others perform as Hero Lager hosts Nwanne Connect

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nwanne Connect, the largest gathering of brothers, held over the weekend in Onitsha, with top Nigerian artistes performing hit songs. The campaign is in recognition of Igbo culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Some of the artistes that performed include the P-Square, Ill- Bliss, Zoro, HarrySong, SlowDogg, Mr Raw, Nkem Owoh, White Money and others. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rising Sun movie premieres tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is now set for the exclusive premiere of Rising Sun movie tomorrow at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan Lagos. Directed by Sesan Alabi, the movie featured Jibola Dabo, Ifeanyi Kalu, Peggy Ovire, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, and Blessing Onwukwe, among other leading lights in Nollywood. The new movie is, however, produced by US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Temilade […]
Arts & Entertainments

Donald Glover hires ‘amazingly talented’ Malia Obama to write for his new show

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Glover has hired former First Daughter to write for his forthcoming Amazon series.GC Images; FilmMagic From the White House to the writers’ room. Donald Glover has confirmed that he’s hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming Amazon series, tentatively titled “Hive.” Glover, 38, confirmed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair on […]

