Big Brother Naija Season 7 to kick-off July 23

Edwin Usoboh

The much anticipated Big Brother Season 7 is set to premiere on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, 2022 with a double show, by 7pm West Africa time.

Speaking during the briefing Tuesday, Executive Head of Contents and West African Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, the Season 7 of the most watch Africa reality show will be different and viewers should expect the unexpected as always

“We have work very hard to put everything in good shape, I believe our viewers will have a good time watching this season.

“Just as it was in Season 6, there will no be SMS voting this season. The prize money for this season will be N100 million. The cash prize will be N50 million and others money for prizes.

The show is expected to last for 72 days.

BBNaija Season 7 will be sponsored by Piggyvest (Pocket), while the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

