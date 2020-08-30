Big Brother Naija sends 3 housemates out

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates,

Tolanibaj, Wathoni and Brighto have all been evicted from the 2020 house.

Tolanibaj was the first to be evicted out of all the 12 housemates who were up for eviction during the Sunday live show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Tolanibaj as the seventh housemate to be evicted. He the followed up some minutes later by announcing Wathoni as the eighth housemate to go and then added Brighto as the ninth evictee.

Their eviction leaves 11 housemates to battle for N85 million in the next seven weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...