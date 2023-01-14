Arts & Entertainments

Big Brother Titans debuts with enthralling actions tomorrow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The air of expectancy and excitement is turbo charged across the Africa continent as the latest edition of the Big Brother franchise in Africa, Big Brother Titans, (Which is an infusion of Nigeria’s Big Brother Naija and South Africa’s Big Brother Mzansi) begins airing tomorrow on selected channels.

The debutant reality TV show on the continent, will witness a mixture of young people from Africa’s most prominent nations, Nigeria and South Africa, in one house. Fans will see long-time BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, share the stage with BBMzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, for 12 weeks. Chief Executive Officer of Multi- Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, spoke of his excitement for the show, sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star. He said; “BBTitans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show that will have Nigerians and South Africans in one house.

We can only imagine that there will be an explosion of entertainment and intense drama, unlike anything viewers have ever seen before. ‘‘Imagine Afrobeats and Amapiano, the food, and everything else we’ll see in this edition. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swags, banters, romance, and everything else.

We believe this will be the most exciting Big Brother the planet has ever seen, and we are excited for the show to begin.” The BBTitans winner, who will walk away with a life-changing grand prize of $100,000 cash, will be decided by viewers’ votes across Africa after 12 weeks on the show.

 

Our Reporters

