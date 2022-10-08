Arts & Entertainments

Big Brother Titans: Entries open for Nigerians, S’Africans

Africa’s biggest reality TV franchise, Big Brother, has announced calls for entries for a new special season to hold next year. The season aptly called; Big Brother Titans, will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. It means auditions are open to Nigerians and South Africans, ages 21 and above.

Auditions for Big Brother Titans, commenced on October 6 spanning October 22; with all interested and eligible people to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them to be a Big Brother Titan housemate. Speaking on the new show, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “The long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue.

‘‘So, imagine Afrobeats meeting Amapiano; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

 

