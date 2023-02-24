Big Brother Titans living up to the drama, excitement

Big Brother Titans, which combines Nigerians and South Africans in one house under Big Brother’s watchful eyes for about three months, promised drama. And on that front, the show has delivered. The organisers of Big Brother succeeded in giving the fans geographical, cultural, tribal, and even physical diversity.

The first thing to consider is that South Africa and Nigeria have several tribes with people of different cultures, languages and backgrounds. South Africa is divided into black, coloured and white people.

The black population of South Africa is divided into four major ethnic groups, namely; Nguni, Sotho, Shangaan-Tsonga and Venda. There are numerous subgroups within these, of which the Zulu and Xhosa (part of the Nguni ethnic group) are the largest. The other major ethnic groups also have subgroups within them. The majority of the white population (about 60%) are Afrikaans, and the remaining 40% are of British or European descent.

The coloured population have a mixed lineage. They have 11 official languages. These are English, Afrikaans, Ndebele, Sepedi, Xhosa, Venda, Tswana, Southern Sotho, Zulu, Swazi or SiSwati and Tsonga. On the other hand, Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups – Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa are the major groups. Each ethnic group has its own distinct languages.

In some large ethnic groups, there are unique dialects for different regions. This season, Big Brother welcomed 24 housemates into the house. Twelve are from Nigeria and another twelve are from South Africa.

Of the Nigerian housemates, two are from the Western states (Yoruba), five are from the Eastern states (Igbo), two are from the Northern states (Hausa/Fulani), and the other three are from the South-South and South-East. It’s the same with South African housemates. The housemates come from various provinces. Three are from Eastern Cape,

and two are from KwaZulu-Natal. The others come from Johannesburg, The Vaal, Limpopo, North-West Province, Soweto, East London, and Pretoria. Beyond the diversity in geo-political zones, languages, and tribes, there is also distinct diversity in the physical appearances of the housemates.

There is a fad in reality TV across the globe to cast only people that fit certain superficial ideals of beauty. BBTitans more than shatters that impractical representation of the population. Whether or not, the organisers were deliberate in having a visual representation of each category of Africans you’ll find, they succeeded in filling the first season of BBTitans with a varied mix of housemates where every viewer can find someone just like them.

The house has the big and beautiful women like Yaya, Jenni, and Ipeleng. It also has dainty women like Tsatsi, Nana and Nelisa. There are everyday beauties like Olivia, Yvonne, Blue Aiva and Khosi. Then there are the tall, modellooking girls Jaypee and Sandra. Even the men have different physiques, from the tall and lanky guys like Kanaga, Blaqboi, and Mmeli to the muscled men like Marvin, Miracle and Juicy Jay.

There are also shorter men like Theo Traw and Thabang. There are men in their own lanes, like Yemi Cregx, Justin, Ebubu, and Lukay. Then there is the matter of physical representation of the Albino community in Africa through Ebubu. When Ebubu first got on stage during the welcome live show on January 15, 2023, he stunned the continent.

He is the first albino on a Big Brother Africa show, and the continent was more than ready to have such representation. Fans and viewers alike applauded MultiChoice for representing the albino community on the show.

They immediately developed a soft spot for the young man, rooting for him. This issue of diversity is essential because people must see themselves represented on TV, be it as their tribe, culture or physical attribute.

A ViacomCBS global insights study titled, ‘Reflecting Me: Global Representation On Screen,’ shows 79% support for more diversity on screens. While 80% of respondents want more to be done to ensure that TV shows and movies represent different groups and identities in front of and behind the camera.

Also, 84% of respondents globally agree that companies making TV shows and movies should commit to increasing diversity and representation on screen. And 85% of respondents agreed that representation can impact the world by influencing people’s perceptions.

Head of Content and West Africa Channel, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, explains why diversity and representation are necessary for African countries on a panel. She said, “As much as we believe that local content that appeals nationally is good, we know that people want to see their kind on TV.

They want to see people that look, act and speak like them. That is why some of our content, like Big Brother, does very well.

Apart from the show being a social experiment, one of the key factors that make it work is the diversity of the contestants on the show. You have people from different walks of life and tribes coming together. I think seeing someone like you or that resonates with you makes it work.”

