Sports

Big guns in La Liga, Serie A clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 16 to Monday 18 October 2021. The top clash from Spain sees Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on the evening of Sunday, 17th October at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel and GOtv channel), with both teams looking to find some consistency and build momentum after up-and-down starts to the 2021-22 campaign. Barcelona will hope to unleash Ansu Fati, who has made an impressive return from injury in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will face a tricky test away to Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday, 17th October at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga, though Los Nervionenses will back themselves to claim all three points and remain well placed in the race for the La Liga title. This will especially be the case if Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri continues the fine form he has demonstrated thus far in the campaign. Another dark horse for glory, Real Sociedad, will open the round with a clash at home to Mallorca on the evening of Saturday, 16th October on SuperSport La Liga. Manager Imanol Alguacil has once again been praised for his work at the helm of the Basque club, but he has insisted that their supporters are more important than his influence.

Top title contenders and capital city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have had their matches against Granada and Athletic Bilbao respectively postponed due to the late arrival of South American players back from international duty, in addition to having UEFA Champions League commitments as early as Tuesday 19 October

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

A season like no other: What will the Premier League look like?

Posted on Author Reporter

  Football fans always relish the big kick-off. Normally they just want to know how their team will do and who will win the title. This time there are so many more questions. Can the clubs still afford huge transfer fees? Not as before. On the face of it not much has changed, with Chelsea […]
Sports

NFF vows to unmask fellow who tried to harass Falcons in Austria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has initiated moves to ensure the unmasking of the self-acclaimed Nigerian who got on the train with the Super Falcons in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday and made the players uncomfortable with inflammatory political talks. Team officials explained on Tuesday afternoon that the girls, who had been in the […]
Sports

AFN: Gusau begs Sports Ministry for reconciliation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Embattled former president of the athletics federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, is seeking reconciliation with the ministry of sports. After seizing the password of the federation for over a year and turning himself into the sole administrator of the federation. And after jeopardizing Nigeria’s relay team’s participation at the Poland world relay by sending an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica