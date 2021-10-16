Big guns in La Liga, Serie A clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

Customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 16 to Monday 18 October 2021. The top clash from Spain sees Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on the evening of Sunday, 17th October at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel and GOtv channel), with both teams looking to find some consistency and build momentum after up-and-down starts to the 2021-22 campaign. Barcelona will hope to unleash Ansu Fati, who has made an impressive return from injury in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will face a tricky test away to Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday, 17th October at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga, though Los Nervionenses will back themselves to claim all three points and remain well placed in the race for the La Liga title. This will especially be the case if Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri continues the fine form he has demonstrated thus far in the campaign. Another dark horse for glory, Real Sociedad, will open the round with a clash at home to Mallorca on the evening of Saturday, 16th October on SuperSport La Liga. Manager Imanol Alguacil has once again been praised for his work at the helm of the Basque club, but he has insisted that their supporters are more important than his influence.

Top title contenders and capital city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have had their matches against Granada and Athletic Bilbao respectively postponed due to the late arrival of South American players back from international duty, in addition to having UEFA Champions League commitments as early as Tuesday 19 October

