Business

Big Oil hits brakes on search for new fossil fuels

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Top oil and gas companies sharply slowed their search for new fossil fuel resources last year, data shows, as lower energy prices due to the coronavirus crisis triggered spending cuts.
Acquisitions of new onshore and offshore exploration licences for the top five Western energy giants dropped to the lowest in at least five years, data from Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy showed.
The number of exploration licensing rounds dropped last year due to the epidemic while companies including Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France’s Total also reduced spending, Rystad Energy analyst Palzor Shenga said.
“Acquiring additional leases comes with a cost and it demands some work commitments to be fulfilled. Hence, companies would not want to pile up on additional acreages in their non-core areas of operations,” Shenga said.
Of the five companies, BP saw by far the largest drop in new acreage acquisition in 2020. Bernard Looney, who became BP’s CEO in February, outlined a strategy to reduce oil output by 40% or 1 million barrels per day by 2030. BP has rapidly scaled back its exploration team in recent months, Reuters reports.
Exxon, the largest U.S. energy company, acquired the largest acreage in 2020 in the group, with 63% in three blocks in Angola, according to Rystad Energy.
Total was second with two large blocks acquired in Angola and Oman.
Acquiring exploration acreage means companies can search for oil and gas. If new resources are discovered in sufficient volumes, the companies need to decide whether to develop them, a costly process that can take years.
As a result, the drop in exploration activity could lead to a supply gap in the second half of the decade, analysts said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Maritime to lead Nigeria out of oil dependence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)has said that maritime could offers Nigeria a substantial substitute in the country’s economic diversification drive.   Its Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the maritime had enormous potential to drive sustainable development in Nigeria, with huge investment opportunities in shipbuilding and repairs, offshore/floating spare parts sales and maintenance, […]
Business

FG: China to gulp larger chunk of $165m interest on loans

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As the Federal Government projects into post-COVID-19, available records have revealed that Nigeria is expected to pay about $165 million as interest on loans to its creditors, with China receiving the larger part. According to a document on Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) from the Office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria is expected […]
Business

W’A accident investigative body seeks separate bodies for Sierra Leone, Gambia

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Banjul Accord Group investigative Agency (BAGAIA) has resolved with The Gambia and Sierra Leone to establish an independent accident investigative body as soon as first quarter of 2021 and both West African nations are also working out modalities to clear the outstanding subscription and to ensure followup with the how the funds are administered.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica