Big Slesh Celebrates 27th Birthday With Pomp

Shouts of happy birthday and accolades rented the air as family, friends and business associates of renowned singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, Solomon ‘’Big Slesh’, Eshegbe gathered in celebration of his 27th birthday.

The party which took place on Thursday, August 4, at three different locations Sneakers Cartel Lounge, The One Capetown and Coco Nightclub all in Capetown, South Africa, had in attendance artists, business partners and friends of Big Slesh drawn from the music and entertainment industry.

The colorful occasion witnessed rounds of toasts amidst popping of champagne & black bottles, and performances from fellow artists who were present at the occasion.

“Slesh is my mentor and I feel so lucky and happy to have someone like him. He is very encouraging and very kind. I wish him many more fruitful years,” said TLO Slesh Music Worldwide signee.

Also showering encomium on the celebrant were fellow artists, Oluwa Kuwait and Governor of Africa, who also graced the party.

Their words: “Big Slesh is a colleague and friend and since I have known him, he has been a very loyal and thoughtful person too. He is someone you can count on when you are in need, said Kuwait. Slesh is a very nice person and I wish him many more years to come. He will celebrate 90 and even more,” said the Governor.

Elated Solomon, at the august occasion, was filled with gratitude to God, his friends, family and associates. Addressing the audience in his toast of thanks, Slesh said: “There comes a time in a man’s life when you are short of words and you don’t even know what to say”.

“I thank you all for honouring this invitation and I pray God blesses us all to see more days like this and the memory will continue to linger.”

Big Slesh, who doubles as CEO and founder of Slesh Music Worldwide (SMW), was born on August 4. 1995 in Warri, Delta State.

