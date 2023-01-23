Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
Politics

Big Tent for Obi-Datti Movement holds fundraising telethon

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society groups for Obi-Datti, have held the first telethon on Nigeria television for a political purpose.
The telethon brought the people of Nigeria from across the globe together on a televised 13-hour live programme to engage Nigerians on the agenda of the Obi-Datti Movement.
Speaking at the programme, Professor Utomi urged Nigerians to own the new direction for Nigeria and fund it.
He said Nigerians should stop this tragedy of state not being able to function because governors who can’t pay pensions would go and borrow money, take half of the state’s budget from security account to pursue their political career interests.
At the event, the Big Tent convener, also unveiled Obi-Datti Compassion Angels as one of his commitments in raising funds through the telethon to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across Northern Nigeria with nutritious hot meals in this harmattan season.

Pols (pix: attached)

2023: Ethnic nationalities present Charter of Demands to Tinubu

Musa Pam, Jos

Ethnic nationalities, under the aegies of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Communities Development Association (CONECDA), have presented a charter of demands to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on what they want him to do if he is elected into office.
The presentation was made to the wife of the Presidential candidate Senator Oluremi Tinubu during her visit to Jos where she met with the leadership of the indigenous groups, Christian religious leaders and also held a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at the weekend.
At the Town Hall meeting, which was hosted by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong, the Charter was presented by Professor Yusufu Turaki.
He said the Charter of Demands was developed for the political class particularly those seeking the highest office in the land in order to highlight the challenges of the people of the ethnic nationalities who are often left behind in national governance.
Dr. Zuwaqhu Bonat, National Coordinator of CONECDA, said the general economic, social, and security situation of Nigeria have grossly impacted on the lives of the people of the middle belt where the ethnic nationalities exist.
He said apart from insecurity, there is high unemployment, poverty, food insecurity and crises that are often violent

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Why Buhari must commit to protection of civilians –Musa

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Mr. Auwal Ibrahim Musa is the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). In this chat with JULIANA FRANCIS, he talks about the importance of the Federal Government institutionalizing a policy that will protect civilians in armed conflicts Why are you campaigning for the Federal Government’s institutionalsing of a policy that will protect […]
Politics

Edo: What next for Oshiomhole?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The outcome of the Edo State governorship election has exposed the weakness of some political bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly a former governor of the state and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, hitherto seen as a kingmaker, writes FELIX NWANERI   The victory of the […]
Politics

Saraki, PDP leaders visit IBB, Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

… Says Nigerians must unite to overcome insecurity Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to shelve political and ethnic differences and unite to overcome the insecurity challenges facing the country. He said this when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee visited Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica