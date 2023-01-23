Big Tent for Obi-Datti Movement holds fundraising telethon

The Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society groups for Obi-Datti, have held the first telethon on Nigeria television for a political purpose.

The telethon brought the people of Nigeria from across the globe together on a televised 13-hour live programme to engage Nigerians on the agenda of the Obi-Datti Movement.

Speaking at the programme, Professor Utomi urged Nigerians to own the new direction for Nigeria and fund it.

He said Nigerians should stop this tragedy of state not being able to function because governors who can’t pay pensions would go and borrow money, take half of the state’s budget from security account to pursue their political career interests.

At the event, the Big Tent convener, also unveiled Obi-Datti Compassion Angels as one of his commitments in raising funds through the telethon to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across Northern Nigeria with nutritious hot meals in this harmattan season.

2023: Ethnic nationalities present Charter of Demands to Tinubu

Musa Pam, Jos

Ethnic nationalities, under the aegies of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Communities Development Association (CONECDA), have presented a charter of demands to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on what they want him to do if he is elected into office.

The presentation was made to the wife of the Presidential candidate Senator Oluremi Tinubu during her visit to Jos where she met with the leadership of the indigenous groups, Christian religious leaders and also held a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at the weekend.

At the Town Hall meeting, which was hosted by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong, the Charter was presented by Professor Yusufu Turaki.

He said the Charter of Demands was developed for the political class particularly those seeking the highest office in the land in order to highlight the challenges of the people of the ethnic nationalities who are often left behind in national governance.

Dr. Zuwaqhu Bonat, National Coordinator of CONECDA, said the general economic, social, and security situation of Nigeria have grossly impacted on the lives of the people of the middle belt where the ethnic nationalities exist.

He said apart from insecurity, there is high unemployment, poverty, food insecurity and crises that are often violent

