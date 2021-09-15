BIGI Abeokuta 10km Race for Nov. 13

The2021editionof theBIGI Abeokuta10KmRacewill take place on November 13 from the Alake of Egbaland PalacetotheMKOAbiolaStadium and it will be competed for by Nigerian runners. Nilayo Sports Management Ltd boss, Bukola Olopade, said at the IBD Hotel, Abeokuta in the race official press conference, that, the race tagged “Running For Naija’ Homeland, would see Nigerian runners going home with dollars prize money. The race General Manager, Yusuf Ali disclosed that every runner, able and wheelchair runners would wear chips to avoid cheating. Spy cameras will be mounted on the routes and athletes will have social distance at the start point identified by the running numbers in front of them. All Covid-19 protocol will be observed in the race.
EPL: Tuchel earns first Chelsea win
Emphatic finishes from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso gave Thomas Tuchel his first victory as Chelsea head coach against a below-par Burnley. Captain Azpilicueta – the longest-serving player in the team – drilled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s lay-off high past Nick Pope just before half-time in the Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, BBC reports. Azpilicueta’s […]
Olu-Ibidapo, Elebute, Ogunmuyiwa, others get ABSU appointment
Charles Ogundiya Fifteen Nigerians have been appointed into different committee of the African Beach Soccer Union, with Assistant Media Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ayo Olu-Ibidapo, topping the list. Olu-Ibidapo was appointed the Vice Chairman of the ABSU Media and Communications Committee while another ace journalist, Olayinka Elebute, will be serving as part […]
Eagles shift focus to World Cup qualifiers
Rohr rules out new invitees …as team knows AFCON opponents June 25 Super Eagles have shifted their focus to the World Cup qualifiers as they vow to record another success in the series. This was a declaration from the coach of the side Gernot Rohr who predicted a tough task for his team in the […]
