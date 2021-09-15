BIGI Abeokuta 10km Race for Nov. 13

The2021editionof theBIGI Abeokuta10KmRacewill take place on November 13 from the Alake of Egbaland PalacetotheMKOAbiolaStadium and it will be competed for by Nigerian runners. Nilayo Sports Management Ltd boss, Bukola Olopade, said at the IBD Hotel, Abeokuta in the race official press conference, that, the race tagged “Running For Naija’ Homeland, would see Nigerian runners going home with dollars prize money. The race General Manager, Yusuf Ali disclosed that every runner, able and wheelchair runners would wear chips to avoid cheating. Spy cameras will be mounted on the routes and athletes will have social distance at the start point identified by the running numbers in front of them. All Covid-19 protocol will be observed in the race.

