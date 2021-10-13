Bigi powers King’s Cup golf tournament in Abeokuta

The city of Abeokuta was agog with golfers, caddies, gallery, other sports lovers and indigenes as the four kingdoms of Egbaland – Alake, Agura, Oke-Ona and Olowu engaged in a tee battle that attracted thousands of people to the second edition of the King’s Cup Golf tournament. Bigi, Nigeria’sfavouritecarbonated soft drinks with twelve variants from the stable of Rite Foods Limited is the official beverage sponsor of the tournament.

The soft drinks with its premium table water were readily available to refresh the taste buds and reinvigorate all golfers as well as the gallery who graced the sporting occasion that united four kingdoms on the golf course. His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre Jamolu II, the Agura of Gbagura Egba, officially flagged off the tournament with a striking tee shot taken at the tee box. His Majesty applauded the organizers and Rite Foods for putting the sporting tournament together to bring peace, unity and also promote tourism in the State through the game of golf. Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, stated that the company’s operations are centred around consumer satisfaction, and sports create a unifying platform for consumers to connect with their various brands.

Like this: Like Loading...