Bigi rewards winners at Felabration Schools Debate

As part of activities marking this year’s Felabration, which commemorates the late Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo- Kuti, the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand produced by Rite Foods, on Wednesday, sponsored the schools debate associated with the one-week event. The competition, which had ten secondary schools participating, was held at Freedom Park, Lagos, where contesting students were invigorated by the array of different varieties of Bigi Carbonated Drinks, and winners clinched fabulous prizes. The winner, Fathia Itunu Adeyemo of Ipakodo Senior Secondary School, was rewarded for her brilliant performance with a laptop, smartphone, and a school bag.

The first runner-up, Josephine Ukpen of Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon, got a tablet device, smartphone and a schoolbag, while the second runner-up, Temiday Abbey of Oke Ira Senior Grammar School, went home with a smartphone and a schoolbag. Other secondary schools involved were Oak International School, Bellina College, Oke-Odo Senior High School, Lagos State Senior Model College Igbonla, Baptist Academy, Doven College, and Fountain Height Secondary School.

