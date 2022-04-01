Bigi sponsors International Schools Athletics Championship

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand, from the stable of Rite Foods, is at the forefront of promoting sports among primary and secondary schools in the country with the sponsorship of the International Schools Athletics Championship where 68 schools participated, from 14 to 19 March, 2022, in Lagos. The competition was part of the brand’s support for the growth of young talents in athletics, like other sporting initiatives sponsored in the past, with its 13 variants and table water that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the beverage segment of the Nigerian economy. It was also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with 914 participants from 68 schools as well as 5,000 spectators. Commenting on the sponsorship from the Truly World-class company, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the premium Bigi CSD brand through its range of products rejuvenated the athletes with the vigour needed for the completion of the games, especially with the Bigi Table Water which is produced with global best practices in purification and offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability.

