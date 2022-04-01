Sports

Bigi sponsors International Schools Athletics Championship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand, from the stable of Rite Foods, is at the forefront of promoting sports among primary and secondary schools in the country with the sponsorship of the International Schools Athletics Championship where 68 schools participated, from 14 to 19 March, 2022, in Lagos. The competition was part of the brand’s support for the growth of young talents in athletics, like other sporting initiatives sponsored in the past, with its 13 variants and table water that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the beverage segment of the Nigerian economy. It was also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with 914 participants from 68 schools as well as 5,000 spectators. Commenting on the sponsorship from the Truly World-class company, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the premium Bigi CSD brand through its range of products rejuvenated the athletes with the vigour needed for the completion of the games, especially with the Bigi Table Water which is produced with global best practices in purification and offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kwara Utd dedicates Dapo Abiodun Cup victory to Gov AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kwara United Football Club has dedicated the Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season Cup victory to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his unalloyed support to sports development in the state. The Afonja Warriors on Tuesday defeated Shooting Stars Sports Club on penalties, to win the Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre- Season football tournament, at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, […]
Sports

Former NFF Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Football talent hunter and former Technical Director in the then Nigeria Football Association, Chief Kashimawo Laloko has died. He reportedly died Sunday morning (March 28). He was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria. At a time, he was also the national coach of The […]
Sports

Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica