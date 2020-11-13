Arts & Entertainments

Bigmanity Music Group boss shield lights on record label and artists fall-out

In this part of the world, Africa and most especially Nigeria, entertainment industry has been one of the fast-evolving industry with a number of talents and quality productions that has placed the Nigerian entertainment sector on the global stage.

But one obstacle that has been the greatest hurdle to the entertainment industry in Africa is the unwholesome and ever-increasing altercation between the artiste and record label management, which has constituted a major setback to the entertainment industry. Renowned music entrepreneur and exporter, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren, otherwise known as THE BB02, has gone far and wide, even participated in global entertainment platform and gain international recognition beyond the shores of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

This multi-talented actor, songwriter and owner of Bigmanity Music Group, has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigerian entertainment sector as an artiste, businessman and content creator, whose clout of influence within the industry cannot be overlooked. Adesotu with his wealth of experience as an artiste and record label owner said: “Most record label executives are not creative enough as expected of their latent talent.

They don’t have the gift and ability to write or craft great song materials, and therefore have no respect or true value and appreciation for the process (the hard work, pain and time) in which a hit song comes alive, neither are they able to comprehend or empathize from the point of the up and coming struggling real talents.”

