Bigotry: Atiku quoted out of context – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Council, said its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was quoted out of context in the comment he made when he appeared before Arewa Constitutive Forum in Kaduna.

 

Atiku was quoted to have told his audience not to vote to Yoruba or Igbo candidate but to him, who is a Northerner.

 

But a spokesperson of the PDP campaign council Charles Aniagwu, described the party’s presidential candidate as a pan-Nigerian leader and not an ethnic jingoist. Aniagwu stated that Atiku will never get involved in acts capable of dividing the country along ethnic, religion or regional lines.

 

“Atiku has built bridges across the country as a pannigerian and he advocated for apan-Nigerianleader, who will be able to take a look at what the entire country needs. “Atiku is one person that has respect for everybody irrespective of class and that is what is needed to deal with the issues bedeviling our country,” he said.

Aniagwu, who also doubles as Commissioner of Information, said the PDP candidate has built bridges across the country, and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of twisting the comment Atiku made in Kaduna.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

