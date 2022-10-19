News Top Stories

Bigotry: Atiku quoted out of context –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, said its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was quoted out of context in the comment he made when he appeared before Arewa Constitutive Forum in Kaduna. Atiku was quoted to have told his audience not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidate but for him, who is a northerner.

But a spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, described the party’s presidential candidate as a pan-Nigerian leader and not an ethnic jingoist. Aniagwu stated that Atiku will never get involved in acts capable of dividing the country along ethnic, religious or regional lines.

 

“Atiku has built bridges across the country as a pan- Nigerian and he advocated for a pan-Nigerian leader who will be able to take a look at what the entire country needs.

“Atiku is one person that has respect for everybody irrespective of class and that is what is needed to deal with the issues bedeviling our country,” he said. Aniagwu, who also doubles as Delta State Com-  missioner for Information, said the PDP candidate has built bridges across the country, and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of twisting the comment Atiku made in Kaduna.

 

“As a political party the APC has done so badly that they don’t have issues to talk about so they will always want to cash in on anything that will take Nigerians away from the real issues,” he said, expressing the hope that PDP would win next year’s presidential election “because the other political parties were not prepared to deal with the issues.”

 

“At the moment, we are trying as much as possible to galvanise a number of Nigerians for us to tell them what the Atiku-Okowa ticket has for Nigerians and that is to rescue our country from where we are at the moment. “As a party, we are coming in to be able to effectively manage our diversity, which is at the lowest ebb on account of its mismanagement by the APC.

 

“Our candidate is coming to address the issues affecting the component units of this country; at the moment the states and local governments are not functioning effectively because they lacked the needed funds to carry out its functions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Leave Kukah alone, he’s speaking for the masses, APC Chieftain tells Presidency

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has challenged the Presidency over its reactions to Bishop Mathew Kukah saying “leave him alone, he is speaking the minds of the Nigerian masses that voted in President Muhammadu Buhari into power.”   Vatsa, while responding to a statement by the […]
News

Experts seek enabling environment for vaccine production in African countries

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…advocate health system strengthening to tackle public Health emergencies Experts at the first international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021), were united in their call to make countries in Africa the hub of vaccine production. The leading Health experts who recommended this measure as a strategy to effectively address the challenges of the […]
News

OSRA raises alarm over plot to disrupt Osun peace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A socio-political group, OSRA, has condemned the extra-judicial killing of Afolabi Abiola by alleged security agents, saying such threatens peace and Arabirin Osun state. Recall that online media reports have hinged the cruel murder of Afolabi Abiola on extra-judicial killings while some blamed it on politicians desperate to clinch power in the state. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica