Bigotry: Atiku quoted out of context –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, said its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was quoted out of context in the comment he made when he appeared before Arewa Constitutive Forum in Kaduna. Atiku was quoted to have told his audience not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidate but for him, who is a northerner.

But a spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, described the party’s presidential candidate as a pan-Nigerian leader and not an ethnic jingoist. Aniagwu stated that Atiku will never get involved in acts capable of dividing the country along ethnic, religious or regional lines.

“Atiku has built bridges across the country as a pan- Nigerian and he advocated for a pan-Nigerian leader who will be able to take a look at what the entire country needs.

“Atiku is one person that has respect for everybody irrespective of class and that is what is needed to deal with the issues bedeviling our country,” he said. Aniagwu, who also doubles as Delta State Com- missioner for Information, said the PDP candidate has built bridges across the country, and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of twisting the comment Atiku made in Kaduna.

“As a political party the APC has done so badly that they don’t have issues to talk about so they will always want to cash in on anything that will take Nigerians away from the real issues,” he said, expressing the hope that PDP would win next year’s presidential election “because the other political parties were not prepared to deal with the issues.”

“At the moment, we are trying as much as possible to galvanise a number of Nigerians for us to tell them what the Atiku-Okowa ticket has for Nigerians and that is to rescue our country from where we are at the moment. “As a party, we are coming in to be able to effectively manage our diversity, which is at the lowest ebb on account of its mismanagement by the APC.

“Our candidate is coming to address the issues affecting the component units of this country; at the moment the states and local governments are not functioning effectively because they lacked the needed funds to carry out its functions.”

